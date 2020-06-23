LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/23/2020

Today, a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally colder closer to Lake Superior. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a few rain showers or a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the day. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.