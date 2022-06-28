Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Temperatures will be cooler in the afternoon closer to the Lake Superior shoreline. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then clearing during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday (Independence Day), partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.