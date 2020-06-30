LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/30/2020

Today, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tonight, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday (Independence Day), a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Light southerly wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.