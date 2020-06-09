LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/9/2020

Today, sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, rain and a possible thunderstorm. Rain could be heavy in some locations. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with on and off rain. Rain could be heavy in some locations in the morning. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, rain. Rain could be heavy in some locations. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with some rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some spots may fall into the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.