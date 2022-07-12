Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. Winds becoming northerly through the day 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain in the evening, then some clearing during the overnight. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Some inland areas (especially west of Marquette) could fall into the 30s. Light wind.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday through the weekend, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.