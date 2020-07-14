LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/14/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain is possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s for inland areas of the Western U.P. South wind becoming west 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine, especially in the Central and Western U.P. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, the warmest temperatures will be for inland areas of the Western U.P. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny and very warm. Increasing humidity. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Remaining mild with humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Remaining mild with humidity. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.