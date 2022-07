STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 352 AM EDT TUE JUL 19 2022 /252 AM CDT TUE JUL 19 2022/ TODAY...PARTLY MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. CONTINUED WARM AND HUMID. HIGHS 80 TO 90. TONIGHT...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. A FEW STRONG STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. LOWS 58 TO 68. WEDNESDAY...SHOWERS LIKELY AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 78. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS AROUND 60. THURSDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 78 TO 84. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS AROUND 60. HIGHS 78 TO 84. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS 78 TO 84. $$ TDUD