LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/21/2020

Today, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Friday, mostly sunny. Warm with increasing humidity.  High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid.  High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid.  High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70.  Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Warm and humid.  High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

