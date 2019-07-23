LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/23/2019

Tuesday, isolated thunderstorm possible. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, around 50 for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, isolated thunderstorm possible. Otherwise partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some spots could fall into the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.