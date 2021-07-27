LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/27/2021

Today, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning to the northwest by dawn.



Thursday, becoming mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 10-20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.