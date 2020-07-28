LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/28/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with some rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.



Thursday, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.



Friday, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s, around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.