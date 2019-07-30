LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/30/2019

Tuesday, becoming sunny with some wind. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior east of Marquette. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 50s near Lake Superior. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Light wind.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland locations could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations could fall into the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some locations could fall into the 50s. Light southwest wind.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.