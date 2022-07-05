Today, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, clouds … perhaps some sunshine. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, areas of fog possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light north to northeast wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light east to southeast wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light east to southeast wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.