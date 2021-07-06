LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/6/2021

Today, becoming cloudy with rain. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the 50s closer to Lake Superior to the 60s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border and the South Central U.P. Winds becoming north 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain showers in the morning. Clearing from north to south in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). Light and variable wind.



Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.