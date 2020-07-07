LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/7/2020

Today, a few rain showers or a few thunderstorms, best chances will be closer the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temepratures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, a chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, hot and humid with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, the warmest temperatures for be for inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Remaining warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a few possible thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, the coolest temperatures will be for inland areas away from the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, the coolest temperatures will be for inland areas away from the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.