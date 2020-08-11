LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/11/2020

Today, sunny and warm with wind. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some 50s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s along the shorelines of the Great lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.