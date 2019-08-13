LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/13/2019

Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, around 60 or near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s to around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, 60s near Lake Superior. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.