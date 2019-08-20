LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/20/2019

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s, cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette, 50s near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, some 40s inland, around 60 near Lake Superior. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

