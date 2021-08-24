LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/24/2021

Today, a rain shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, slightly cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms early on. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Temperatures may turn cooler from west to east in the late afternoon and some wind is possible. South to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Early next week, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.