LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/25/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, cooler closer to Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms late. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s for some inland areas. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, cooler closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind becoming east to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, 50s to around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be closer to the Wisconsin border. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, 50s to around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.