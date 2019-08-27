LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/27/2019

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Windy, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Some sunshine in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Some storms could have hail and strong winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 40s for some inland areas, around 60 near Lake Superior. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland spots could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70 or into the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland spots could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday (Labor Day), a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

