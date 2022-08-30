Today, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Windy conditions are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler right along Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Winds could gust over 40 MPH in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Tonight, mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible becoming west to northwest late.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.