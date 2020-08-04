LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/4/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s for inland areas of the Western U.P. where patchy frost will be possible, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 well inland to around 60 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.