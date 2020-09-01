LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/1/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy conditions possible. Low temperatuers will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatuers will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatuers will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday (Labor Day), a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatuers will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.