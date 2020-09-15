LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/15/2020

Today, a slight chance of rain… mainly in the eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Windy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Some frost is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, clear skies. Frost away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes, a killing freeze is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas west of Marquette, around 40 or the 40s along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s along the immediate of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for inland areas west of Marquette … to around 50 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.