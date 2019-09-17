LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/17/2019

Tuesday, areas of fog; especially, in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s, locally cooler where there is fog throughout the day. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Some humidity. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, areas of fog; especially, in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Humid. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Humid. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60s or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some humidity. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland locations could fall into the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH