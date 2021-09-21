LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/21/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, clearing skies. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.