LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/3/2019

Tuesday, rain and thunderstorms in the morning. Some storms could have heavy rain. Some sunshine in the afternoon with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

