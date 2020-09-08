LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/8/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, some inland areas of the Western U.P. could fall to around 40. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, some clearing. Frost and freeze conditions are possible for some inland areas, especially west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s to around 50 along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, clear skies. Frost and freeze conditions are possible for some inland areas, especially west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s to around 50 along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.