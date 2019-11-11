LOCAL 3 VETERANS DAY WEATHER FORECAST 11/11/2019

Today, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or into the single digits, around 0 or below zero for some inland areas of the Western U.P., around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or into the single digits, around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, cloudy with some U.P. wide snow and wind. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.