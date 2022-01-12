Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in teens, a few inland spots could fall into the single digits. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Temperatures may fall into the teens during the middle to late afternoon. Winds becoming north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming south to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.