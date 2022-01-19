This afternoon, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very low wind chills possible. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be at or below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers east of Marquette along and north of M-28. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will range from -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 0 or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind becoming south to southwest late.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 0 or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the lake effect snow. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West wind 5 to 15 MPH. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 0 or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.