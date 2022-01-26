Today, increasing clouds and increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind increasing to 20 to 30 MPH by the afternoon with higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the teens. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will be colder in the late afternoon and early evening. Winds becoming north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.