LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 10/6/2021

This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. Light south to southeast wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Monday and Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland).