LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 11/24/2021

This afternoon, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some of the snow showers could mix with rain in the evening. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday), lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or the 20s along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s near the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.