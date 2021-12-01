LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 12/1/2021

Today, any wintry precipitation turns rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with some rain showers or snow showers. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be turning colder from west to east starting in the late morning. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. Northwest with 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.