This afternoon, cloudy with rain showers or drizzle. Areas of fog possible. Some gusty winds. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers or drizzle, and a chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. Strong winds developing during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures may start to turn colder by early morning. South to southeast to south to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with much higher gusts during the overnight.



Thursday, windy with strong winds possible. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or a few snow showers. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 25 to 35 MPH with gusts 45 to 55 MPH. Winds could gust 60 to 70 MPH in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Thursday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Windy, especially in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH turning south to southwest.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday and Tuesday, chilly with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.