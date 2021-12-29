Today, turning colder with a few snow showers. Some gusty winds. Temperatures by the middle to late afternoon will be in the 10s and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a few snow showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens to around 20 near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to northwest.



Friday night (New Year’s Eve), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday (New Year’s Day), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very cold with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Very low wind chills possible in the morning. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Very cold with very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for inland areas west to Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to the teens near the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.