Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits or at or below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be at or below zero. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills are possible. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Very low wind chills are possible. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will range from -20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around zero or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind becoming south to southwest overnight.



Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.