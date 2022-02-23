This afternoon, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero. Winds becoming variable 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30