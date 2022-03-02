This afternoon, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will be turning colder in the middle to late afternoon. Winds becoming north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light west to northwest wind.



Friday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light and variable wind.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow and freezing rain. Some gusty winds. Wintry precipitation may change to rain closer to Lake Michigan. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with snow and freezing rain. Wintry precipitation may change to rain in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.