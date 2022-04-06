This afternoon, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation (including wet snow). Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with wintry precipitation (including wet snow). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, some morning snow showers. Otherwise, clearing. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s.



Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near the Great Lakes.