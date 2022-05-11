Today, areas of fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms (especially in the morning). Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Michigan). South 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.