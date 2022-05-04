This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.