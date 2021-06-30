LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/30/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from around 60 or the 60s along Lake Superior to the 70s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday (Independence Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.