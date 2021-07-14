LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/14/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind becoming east to northeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms (best rain chances will be in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P.). Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning (especially in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P.). Clearing from west to east in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 or the 60s right along Lake Superior. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.