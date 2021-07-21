LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 7/21/2021

This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall in to the 50s. East to southeast wind to south to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light west to southwest wind.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.