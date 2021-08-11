LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/11/2021

This afternoon, a few rain showers or thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind turning west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, a few thunderstorms are possible in the Eastern U.P. in the evening. Otherwise, becoming mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Becoming less humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some 50s for inland areas west of Marquette. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s (warmest temperatures South Central U.P.) West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 or the 60s near Lake Superior. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.