LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 9/15/2021

This afternoon, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula in the afternoon. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.