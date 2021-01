LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/20/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy conditions could cause blowing snow in some locations. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.